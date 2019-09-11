Missouri veto session is today

09-11-2019

(MissouriNet) — The state Constitution requires lawmakers to convene today at noon for the annual veto session. GOP Governor Mike Parson vetoed six bills this year. The two most high-profile bills involve outdoor cremations and allowing motorcyclists to ride without a helmet. Parson vetoed both of those, expressing safety concerns. House Speaker Elijah Haahr and Warrensburg State Senator Denny Hoskins both tell Missourinet they DON’T expect any overrides today. It takes a two-thirds majority vote in both chambers to override a veto.