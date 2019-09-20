09-20-2019

Join us for Project: Pink Party at The Millbottom in Jefferson City on Thursday, October 24th!

Project: Pink Party with JCMG Comprehensive Breast Care is the ultimate ladies night out dedicated to the celebration of women! Enjoy drinks and appetizers, while you shop, mingle, dance, and so much more with hundreds of women (ages 21 and older only) from all of Mid-Missouri. Even better, a portion of the proceeds will go to Community Breast Care Project.

RSVP today and learn more about Project Pink Party at projectpinkparty.com!

Some of the highlights from Project: Pink Party include:

Unlimited FREE Drinks & Appetizers

Prize drawings throughout the evening

Delicious food from local establishments

Dancing to a live CELEBRITY Guest DJ!

Decorated bra show/auction and games

Photo Booth courtesy of Vogel Insurance Group!

Shopping ideas and gifts from local vendors to see, try, and buy

A swag bag full of goodies upon arrival!

Benefiting a great cause: Community Breast Care Project

Details:

Presale tickets are $25 online or $30 at the door on the day of the event

Must be 21+ years old or older to attend

Tickets courtesy of Drewing Automotive

Special Thanks:

H. Scheppers Distributing Company

Stonehill Winery

HyVee

Box Drop Mattress

Missouri Valley Archery

Sponsored by JCMG Comprehensive Breast Care

The Community Breast Care Project is a not-for-profit foundation created for the purpose of supporting women of central Missouri. Their mission is to provide educational, financial and emotional support to the Central Missouri community regarding awareness of breast health and breast cancer treatment. All money stays in Mid-Missouri.