09-16-2019

A police chase ends with three people dead on Highway 54. The patrol says Demarius Rubin tried to drive away from Jefferson City police in a stolen pickup. The 29-year-old Memphis man crossed over to the wrong lanes of Highway 54 just southwest of the capital at about noon yesterday (sun). He hit a car head-on. Rubin is dead. So is the Saint Louis couple in the other car.91-year-old Bernard Steffel, and 89-year-old Marilyn Steffel.