09-04-2019

Two people from Jefferson City are dead, and four people are badly hurt, after a crash in Cole County last (tue) night. Troopers say Sydney Shrag’s car crossed the center line of Route B near Clover Hill Lane on the south side of Jefferson City. The car hit an SUV head-on. The 19-year-old Shrag, and 21-year-old passenger Damani Winters, are both dead. The other passenger in the car, and all three people in the SUV, have serious injuries.