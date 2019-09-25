Two fatal accidents on Highway 63

09-25-2019

A Bonnots Mill woman is dead after a head on crash on Highway – 63. Troopers say 44 – year old Regina Troesser died when her SUV was hit on 63 at Westphalia. The other driver 22 – year old Lacey Clark of Bland was badly injured. The accident jammed traffic for some time.

A man is hit by a car on Highway 63 near Ashland and is dead. The Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Jeremy Hall of Illinois was walking along the highway when he was hit by Andrew Medley of Jefferson City. They say it happened a little before midnight Tuesday. It closed the southbound lanes of Highway 63 for a few hours overnight.