Workers search Columbia landfill for woman’s body

09-12-2019

Police and solid waste workers are still searching Columbia’s landfill for the body of Megan Shultz. She’s the woman who may have been killed by her husband and put in a dumpster in 2006. Investigators say they’ve found some materials in the 14-acre section they’re searching, with dates close to the timeframe when Megan went missing. Detectives are trying to narrow down places to search more. Trash piles are 50 feet high in some spots. The man who Wisconsin police say admitted to killing Shultz last month, Keith Comfort, is in jail until his next court date in October.