10-21-2019

A 13-year-old dies after he’s shot in east Columbia. A 19-year-old is now facing involuntary manslaughter charges. Police say the shooting happened at about midnight Sunday on Rice Road near Boyd Lane. The boy died at a hospital early yesterday (sun) morning. He was a student at Oakland Middle School. The school district will have counselors there today (mon). The suspected shooter is Cameron White. He’s due in court this (mon) afternoon.