Are you ready for a 600 mph train ride?

10-29-2019

A new Blue Ribbon Panel report is out on how to make the idea of a hyperloop in Missouri a reality. Bill Turpin from the University of Missouri is a panel member. He says the panel looks at questions like how a private company would pay for the hyperloop, and how the state would regulate it Virgin is looking at a next-generation test track for hyperloop. State leaders said at Mizzou yesterday (mon) that Missouri should make a proposal to have that built here. The high-speed train could potentially go from Kansas City to Columbia to Saint Louis in about a half hour.