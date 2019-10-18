Governor and mayors will talk crime

10-18-2019

(MissouriNet) — The mayors of four large Missouri cities will be in southwest Missouri’s Springfield this (Friday) morning to have a closed-door meeting with Governor Mike Parson about crime in their communities.

Governor Parson will meet with Springfield Mayor Ken McClure, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and Columbia Mayor Brian Treece. They’ll meet behind closed doors and are then expected to come out and address reporters. Governor Parson told the Capitol Press Corps in September that the violent crime issue will take a coordinated effort among federal, state and community leaders. We have much more on this story on Missourinet.com.