Governor Parson says USDA move is great for Missouri

10-14-2019

(MissouriNet) — The decision by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to relocate two key facilities to the greater Kansas City region will draw more than 550 jobs there, according to Congressman Emanuel Cleaver. Governor Mike Parson is praising USDA’s decision, and the governor says we can expect an announcement soon.

USDA’s decision has received bipartisan praise from Missouri officials: Parson is a Republican and Congressman Cleaver is a Democrat. Cleaver says the average wages for the USDA positions will be between 80 and 100-thousand dollars.