How are Mid-Mo kids doing on their tests?

10-18-2019

Parents of students in both the Columbia and Jefferson City Public Schools systems won’t see many changes in their districts’ test scores last year compared to 2017-18. The state’s annual performance report came out yesterday (thur). The report includes information about district-wide test results in English/language arts and math, college and career readiness, attendance and graduation rates. Columbia Public Schools did improve slightly in the language arts and math categories for all students, while Jefferson City Schools did not.