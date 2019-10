10-02-2019

Kevin Green says we’re better off locking up the bad guys for life and throwing away the key. Green spent 16 – years in California prisons before he was exonerated in the death of his unborn daughter and the near fatal beating of his pregnant wife. He’s an outspoken death penalty opponent …

Green contends that life without parole is a much worse fate than execution. He speaks nationwide on behalf of the Innocence Project.