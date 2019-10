10-10-2019

A Centralia police officer is facing federal charges that he tried to have sex with a 14-year-old girl. Prosecutors said yesterday (tue) Clint Baer used a social networking site for people with sexual fetishes. He allegedly drove to Wentzville this week to meet who he thought was the 14-year-old girl and her mother. It was actually an undercover FBI agent. Centralia’s police chief tells ABC 17 Officer Baer was fired yesterday (tue).