New details on fights and near riot at Lincoln Homecoming

10-23-2019

More details are coming out about fights that broke out at a rap concert during Lincoln University’s homecoming Saturday night. University officials in Jefferson City says the crowd waiting to get into the concert featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Boosie got out of control when people began cutting into the line and stealing tickets. Several concert goers began fighting. Cole County deputies used pepper mace on the crowd. 10 people were taken to the hospital and others were arrested. Damage was done to the school’s gym.