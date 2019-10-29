US Special Ops Forces take down ISIS leader

10-29-2019

(A-P) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. has “brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice.” The shadowy leader of the Islamic State group is dead after being targeted by a U.S. military raid in Syria. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi presided over its global jihad and became arguably the world’s most wanted man. Trump said earlier Sunday that as U.S. forces bore down on him, al-Baghdadi fled into a tunnel with three of his children and detonated a suicide vest.