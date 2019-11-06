Bicyclist dies in apparent JCMO hit and run

11-06-2019

(KIZ) — A bicyclist was killed on Monday after he was hit by a Ford Fusion on the Highway 50/63 interchange and Clark Lane in Jefferson City.

Police were called to the area around 6 p.m. Monday in reference to debris in the area, according to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department. Officers found a bicycle on the side of the road and Eric N. Krauter, 51, of Slaughter, Louisiana, on the side of the roadway.

Krauter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Krauter was allegedly hit by the passenger side door of the Ford Fusion, which was driven by Haily M. Crabtree, 26, of Springfield.

Crabtree allegedly continued driving on Highway 50 after hitting Krauter until her vehicle became inoperative, police said. An officer pulled over to help Crabtree and determined her vehicle was involved in the crash.

Crabtree was not hurt in the crash. Police took Crabtree into custody on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident, said JCPD spokesman Lt. David Williams.