A Moberly baby girl has life-threatening injuries, after a man allegedly abused her. Police say the 10-month-old was flown to a Saint Louis hospital over the weekend in critical condition with brain trauma. Investigators say the 23-year-old man caring for her hit the baby several times.once with a metal tool box.because she would not stop crying Saturday night. The alleged abuser was arrested yesterday (sun). We don’t know his name yet.