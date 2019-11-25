DeBrodie case defendants faces 15 years in prison

11-25-2019

One of the so-called caregivers looking at prison time over the death of Carl DeBrodie is due in court this (mon) morning. The state’s charges are still pending against Anthony Flores. He and his wife Sherry Paulo pleaded guilty to federal charges on Friday. DeBrodie was the Fulton man with special needs found encased in concrete in a storage unit in 2017. Authorities say he was in there for months. Paulo and Flores admitted they did not get DeBrodie the medical help he needed before he died. Then they covered up his death. They’re both looking at more than 15 years in prison. No sentencing date announced yet.