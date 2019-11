11-21-2019

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office is now looking for a cause of an afternoon fire on the roof of one of the old housing units at the Missouri State Penitentiary.

Crews were called out around 4 p.m. on Wednesday and found flames on the roof. Investigators say no one was hurt as the building was unoccupied.

They add the tornado damage to the prison may hamper their efforts in finding what caused the fire.