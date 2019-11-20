Man charged in Columbia Waffle House killing goes on trial

11-20-2019

The trial starts this (tue) morning for a man tied to a killing at a Columbia Waffle House. Matthew McMillan is not the guy who shot and killed Anthony Warren at the restaurant on Vandiver on New Year’s Day of 2018. Court documents say McMillan pulled a gun during a fight. A security guard showed up to stop the fight, but shot and killed Warren even though Warren was apparently not involved. Prosecutors charged McMillan with second degree murder, saying Warren’s death would not have happened if McMillan had not pulled his gun. He pleaded not guilty.