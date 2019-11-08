Missing woman’s husband now called a ‘suspect’

11-07-2019

Boone County’s prosecutor points the finger at the husband in the case of a missing Columbia woman. ABC 17 reports Dan Knight called Joseph Elledge the prime suspect in the disappearance of Mengqi Ji Elledge yesterday (wed). She’s been missing about a month. A detective said yesterday (wed) he does not believe she is still alive. He also said there’s no physical evidence right now connecting Joseph to her disappearance. Joseph Elledge is in jail, but it’s on a felony child abuse charge.