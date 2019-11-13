Paying the marijuana bills in cash

11-13-2019

(MissouriNet) — The Missouri Department of Health is proposing to ban the practice of medical marijuana businesses paying their taxes and fees in cash.

Industry officials say not paying in cash would keep some small businesses from being able to operate. Medical marijuana is legal in Missouri, but selling it is still banned under federal law – making banks leery of working with the industry. The state Health and Senior Services Department has been taking public comments on the proposal and will continue through the rest of today.