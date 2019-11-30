Suspect surrenders – he’s accused in two JCMO Thanksgiving killings

11-30-2019

A man covered in blood turns himself in here in Jefferson City and now faces charges in two Thanksgiving murders. Police were first called to the 1300 – block of West McCarty last night where they found a dead 17 – year old man. A suspect was seen running from the area. The officers were then called to the 2300 – block of Southridge where they found a dead woman in the street. They say the 27 – year old suspect in both shootings turned himself in at the police station.