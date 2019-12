12-11-2019

Divers head back into the water today (wed) looking for a missing Columbia woman. That search for Mengqi Ji Elledge in the Lamine River in Cooper County once again came up empty yesterday (tue). She has been missing for two months and prosecutors say her husband is the prime suspect in the disappearance. Joseph Elledge is not in jail for that, but he is behind bars on suspicion of felony child abuse.