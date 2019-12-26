GOP senator ‘disturbed’ by McConnell impeachment remark

12-26-2019

(AP) U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, said she was disturbed to hear Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell say there would be “total coordination” between the White House and the Senate over the upcoming presidential impeachment trial.

In an interview Tuesday with KTUU, Murkowski said she remains undecided on how she would vote when the trial takes place.

She was critical of the impeachment process in the House, describing it as rushed. But she said there should be distance between the Trump administration and the Senate on how the trial is conducted.