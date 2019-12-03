JCMO Council wants two buildings torn down

12-03-2019

A court battle over a collapsing downtown Jefferson City building and the attached building next door will ultimately end up costing you .. the taxpayer. The Jefferson City Council moved ahead with a plan last night to spend $300,000 to tear down the two buildings at the corner of High and Madison. The corner structure at 200 – East High partially collapsed, damaged the building next door. Councilmen debated spending the money, especially after costs incurred from the May tornado. They could vote on a demolition contract at their next meeting.|