12-31-2019

A Jefferson City woman has died in a Highway 54 crash. The patrol says Pamela Carsten’s pickup went off the highway at about noon yesterday (mon) near Brazito southwest of Jefferson City. The truck crashed into a tree. Carsten died about an hour after the crash at a Columbia hospital. She was 68 years old. Carsten had retired this year after a long career as a Cole County paramedic.