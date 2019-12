12-16-2019

The highway patrol worked about two hundred crashes and slide-offs just on mid-Missouri roads yesterday (sun). One of those accidents led to a death. Troopers say Nathan Clingman’s car slid off Highway 94 just east of Route C in southern Callaway County at about noon. The 18-year-old from Steedman was partially ejected when the car flipped. Seven others were hurt during mid-Missouri accidents yesterday (sun).