Missouri Senator vows ‘no toll roads’

12-30-2019

(MissouriNet) — The chairman of Missouri’s Senate Transportation Committee says toll roads are “dead on arrival” with him and are a non-starter. Poplar Bluff GOP State Senator Doug Libla has examined states like Oklahoma that have tolls and says you have to drive on a toll road “just about everywhere you drive” in Oklahoma. Missouri voters rejected toll roads at the ballot box in both 1970 and in 1992. Libla instead favors increasing the state gasoline tax to 19-cents per gallon.