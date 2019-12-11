One State Rep. says Ceres doesn’t belong on the Missouri Capitol

12-11-2019

(MissouriNet) — A southwest Missouri lawmaker who opposes returning the Ceres statue to the top of the Capitol in Jefferson City says the state should not be promoting any religion. Ash Grove State Representative Mike Moon describes Ceres as a “false god”:

While the Office of Administration (OA) plans to return Ceres to the top of the Capitol this month, Moon has written a letter to Governor Mike Parson, asking him to stop it. Representative Moon tells Missourinet the statue should be placed at another location at the Capitol, but not on the dome.