12-03-2019

Investigators say the Jefferson City man accused in two Thanksgiving day killings admits to shooting the victims. 27 – year old Torry Upchurch faces murder charges in the deaths of 17 – year old Earle Key Junior of Jefferson City and 33 – year old Shantae Hill – Cook of Columbia. Police say Upchurch shot and killed Key at a home on West McCarty and then killed Hill-Cook on Southridge Drive. Upchurch was wearing bloody clothes when he later surrendered at the JC-PD station.