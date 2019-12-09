Two Callaway County men face charges in two separate incidents

12-09-2019

Fulton police catch a home invasion suspect. They say Silas Billups forced his way into a home on West 6th Street late yesterday (sun) morning. He allegedly hit a victim and stole a phone. Billups is looking at charges of burglary, domestic assault, and more.

Callaway County cops catch a shooting suspect after a car chase and manhunt. Police say Markus Berry was part of a shootout at the Break Time on West 4th Street in Fulton on Friday night. No one was hurt, but the building was damaged. Saturday afternoon, authorities spotted Berry near Auxvasse. They say he drove away from them and tried to hide, but they caught him after a 90-minute search.