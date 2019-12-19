Two different JCMO killings result in changes to charges

12-19-2019

The man linked with a Jefferson City murder this year pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Marquis Avant of St. Louis will serve five years of probation after pleading guilty this week to unlawful use of a weapon. He was originally facing a second-degree murder charge. 20-year-old Robert Scott was shot on Hickory Street in Jefferson City in April. He died at a hospital. Avant apparently admitted to investigators he shot a gun during a fight leading up to the killing.

A suspect in a Jefferson City killing sees murder charges re-filed against him. Semaj Harris last week pleaded guilty to robbery charges in exchange for murder charges against him being dropped. But now the Cole County Prosecutor has again charged Harris with murder. He’s implicated in the drug related death of Nilez (niles) Nichols in 2018.