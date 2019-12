12-27-2019

Police arrest a man who is accused of taking cash from a west Columbia bank.

The robbery happened at about 10 a.m. Thursday at the Commerce Bank on Bernadette Drive across Stadium Boulevard from the Columbia Mall. No one was hurt.

Callaway County authorities say they caught River Godfrey, 20, of Independence in the Kingdom City area at about 11 a.m. Godfrey was taken to jail.