01-08-2020

It sounds like you may see a new terminal at the Jefferson City Airport sooner than later. The city’s Britt Smith says the owners of Jefferson City Flying Service are talking about including the city in a new hanger and headquarters building …

The Memorial Airport terminal was heavily damaged in last year’s flood and will be torn down. The city is also working with the Corps of Engineers to get the approval for the start of repairs to the Capitol View levee.