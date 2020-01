01-28-2020

It’s a ten-year prison sentence for the Boonville woman who shot at the cops during a high-speed chase on I-70. Victoria Buol got that sentence today (mon) in federal court. Buol and Russell Moore of Fulton were in a stolen jeep at Midway Truck Stop in 2016. They sped away from the cops through Columbia, shooting along the way. The Jeep finally stopped in Callaway County near Williamsburg. Moore is already serving a 30-year prison sentence.