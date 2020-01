01-07-2020

The Columbia City Council makes a big step in the takeover of the old Boone County Fairgrounds. Members last (mon) night gave final approval on the deal. Boone County is giving the city the fairgrounds off Highway 63 and Oakland Gravel Road. The city is building a major sports complex. The county fair is returning there too. The fairgrounds had been closed since 2015. The county blamed financial issues.