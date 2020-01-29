Listen to KWOS Live
*** UPDATE *** Construction worker named after dying in JCMO wall collapse

01-29-2020


A construction worker, Jacob Schrimpf, is dead after a retaining wall collapsed on him at the old St. Mary’s Hospital site today (Tues). The incident happened around 1pm. Schrimpf was from the Jefferson City area. It took emergency crews over a half hour to reach the worker.

