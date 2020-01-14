Former Auxvasse coach admits to sexting student

01-14-2020

The staffer in the North Callaway school district who sent sexually-suggestive text messages to an underage student will avoid prison time. Davonte Kyles has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor attempted sexual contact with a student. The former middle school track coach gets two years’ probation. Authorities say Kyles sent inappropriate messages through social media to an Auxvasse Elementary School student for months before he was arrested last spring. Kyles will have to register as a sex offender.