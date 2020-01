01-31-2020

(MissouriNet) — All this snow has led to a lot of potholes in mid-Missouri. MoDot says that will be the focus today (fri) for its crews the next several days, with little-to-no snow in the forecast. Workers in Columbia alone used 30 tons of patching material Wednesday and Thursday. MoDot says our up-and-down temperatures have allowed the water and ice to cause more potholes.