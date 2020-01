01-10-2020

It’s looking like a busy weekend for mid-Missouri road crews. Jon Carney with the National Weather Service says heavy rain and storms could start this (fri) afternoon, triggering a flash flood watch. That looks to transition to sleet and freezing rain early tomorrow morning (sat), then up to three inches of snow during the day. A winter weather advisory is out until midnight Sunday for Cole and Boone County. Winter storm warnings are out north and west.