Latest weather information for Friday

(KMIZ) — Moderate to heavy snow will continue into sunrise, especially along and north of I-70. Roads are already snow-packed and will continue to be treacherous through the morning commute. Jefferson City has had about 3 – additional inches of snow so far.
Dry air from downslope winds off the Rockies is feeding into this large area of low-pressure. This has led to little snow along and south of HWY 50. Major differences in snow totals are expected on either side of the highway.
Several schools are closed again today. Find the complete list at KWOS.com.
IMPACTS
We issued Weather Alert Days to keep you weather alert this morning through Friday morning. The worst of the traffic impacts continue to look like they’ll be during the heart of the morning commute Friday