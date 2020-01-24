Latest weather information for Friday

(KMIZ) — Moderate to heavy snow will continue into sunrise, especially along and north of I-70. Roads are already snow-packed and will continue to be treacherous through the morning commute. Jefferson City has had about 3 – additional inches of snow so far.

Dry air from downslope winds off the Rockies is feeding into this large area of low-pressure. This has led to little snow along and south of HWY 50. Major differences in snow totals are expected on either side of the highway.