02-27-2020

We should get more info today (thur) on a major update in a 1991 Cole County homicide. Officials are holding a press conference this (thur) afternoon at the sheriff’s department. We learned last week authorities had arrested someone over the killing of 15-year-old Greg Jones nearly three decades ago in Russellville. Jones remains were found by a neighbor about two months after he went missing. Investigators have not told us the name of the suspect yet.