Former Governor Greitens campaign cited by Ethics Commission

02-14-2020

An ethics review found probable cause that former Governor Eric Greitens’ campaign broke the law by not reporting it cooperated with a political action committee. The Missouri Ethics Commission says the Greitens campaign probably violated finance laws by not reporting those ads as a gift. The commission says it does not have evidence Greitens knew about the issues, but he’s ultimately responsible. In the first post on his verified Twitter account in nearly two years, Greitens says the findings completely clear him. He resigned as governor in 2018.