Fulton police shooting was justified

02-25-2020

FULTON, Mo. (AP) – A special prosecutor has ruled that a Fulton police officer’s fatal shooting of a man in December was justified. Special prosecutor Stephen Sokoloff said in a report released Monday the officer reasonably believed he was in danger of injury or death when he shot 25-year-old Cody McCaulou on Dec. 30. Sokoloff said McCaulou was driving toward the officer and the vehicle was only 6 feet away when the shooting occurred. The man was shot outside an elementary school. An officer tried to pull McCaulou over on a street in front of the school before the shooting.