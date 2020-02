02-07-2020

Why did it take nearly 6 – hours for the I – 70 Rocheport bridge to reopen after a snowy midday (Wednesday) crash? Highway Patrol Sergeant Scott White says they not only had to get several trucks and cars off the bridge, but there was also debris everywhere. Law officers didn’t want a repeat of a fatal accident that happened ten years ago on the same bridge …

White says while several vehicles were involved in the hours long I – 70 accident Wednesday, only one person was injured.