Is this year’s attempt at hiking your gas tax dead or alive?

02-14-2020

Your senators continue to talk about hiking the gas tax by two cents a gallon. Former State Chief Economist Tom Kruckmeyer says funding road repairs through general revenue is already happening …

Opponents to the gas tax hike point the 2018 failure at the polls of ‘Proposition D’ that would have raised the gas tax 10 cents a gallon over a four year period. This year’s proposed increase would not go back before voters.