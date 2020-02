02-10-2020

The option of picking your primary ballot when you hit your polling place might go away in Missouri. A Nixa lawmaker is pushing a bill to require you to register as one party or another five months before the primary. Republican Jefferson City Representative Rudy Veit doesn’t like the plan …

If the GOP – supported bill passes, you wouldn’t be able to change your party affiliation for a year after the primary. Many county clerks worry the restrictions could turn off voters.