Murder charges filed in home break in shooting inColumbia

02-26-2020

Two people allegedly with a Columbia teenager shot and killed during an attempted robbery are now facing second degree murder charges. Justin Shelton and Gracie Avery will both be back in court a week from today (wed). 17-year-old Joseph Taylor was shot and killed three weeks ago by the homeowner on Doris Drive. Police say Avery set up a drug deal with that homeowner, and Taylor and Shelton planned to rob him. Avery and Shelton have been arrested in the last few days.