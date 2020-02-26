Two people allegedly with a Columbia teenager shot and killed during an attempted robbery are now facing second degree murder charges. Justin Shelton and Gracie Avery will both be back in court a week from today (wed). 17-year-old Joseph Taylor was shot and killed three weeks ago by the homeowner on Doris Drive. Police say Avery set up a drug deal with that homeowner, and Taylor and Shelton planned to rob him. Avery and Shelton have been arrested in the last few days.
Murder charges filed in home break in shooting inColumbia
02-26-2020