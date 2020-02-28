No Corona cases in Missouri .. so far

02-28-2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri health officials are keeping tabs on several dozen people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus or traveled to places that put them at risk of exposure. But so far, no one in Missouri has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. State health officials sent several potential cases to the federal Centers for Disease Control for testing. On Thursday, the state health department said it received federal approval to run such tests its own health lab, which should speed up the results. State Health Director Randall Williams says the department’s incident management team has been holding daily meetings about the virus.